Cabot Harvest Cherry Computer Desk
Part of Cabot Collection from Bush FurnitureHarvest cherry finish2 drawersFull extension file drawer glides on smooth ball bearing slidesStores letter size files side to side and legal size front to back with barAdditional desk storage includes an open cubby shelf and box drawer for office suppliesAccepts cabot return sold separatelyDrawers fitted with elegant chrome finished hardwareMeets ansi and soho standards for performance and safetyL shaped desk.Create a stylish, functional and organized home office with the Bush Furniture Cabot 72W Computer Desk with Drawers. The spacious work surface allows you to spread out with your laptop, papers, printer and more with room to spare. Store files and supplies in the included drawers and open cubby shelf, designed for quick and easy access. A smooth full-extension drawer opens effortlessly on reliable ball bearing slides so you'll have no trouble reaching your letter or legal-size files. Beautiful Chrome-finished hardware is the perfect match for the Harvest Cherry finish. Use the Computer Desk on its own or add a coordinating Return (sold separately) to create an L shaped layout. Backed by a Bush Furniture 1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty, the Desk with Drawers meets ANSI/SOHO quality test standards for safety and performance. See the full collection of coordinating home furnishings, and design your dream office with the elegant and efficient Cabot Collection.