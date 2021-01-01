From bush furniture
Bush Furniture Cabot Collection 60" L-Desk, Heather Gray (Box 2 of 2)
The Bush Furniture Cabot L Shaped Desk offers a spacious and efficient workplace for your home or office. Enjoy a beautiful traditional look with smart features for your convenience. The L Shaped Desk design provides a large durable work surface and just the right amount of storage to keep you feeling neat and organized. Desk storage details include an enclosed cabinet with stylish fluted glass door and a box drawer for supplies. A file drawer glides on smooth full-extension ball bearing slides and accommodates letter, legal or A4 sized paperwork. A built-in 4-port USB hub adds convenience as you'll keep all of your devices connected. The unique design of the office desk saves space but provides you with 60 inches to spread out in either direction. Quality construction meets ANSI/BIFMA test standards for safety and performance. Available in Espresso Oak, Harvest Cherry or Heather Gray, the beautiful computer desk features Chrome-finished hardware for a simple, elegant and timeless appearance. Add the Cabot Hutch (sold separately) to either side of the L Shaped Desk to create a complete office set. See the full collection for coordinating items available, all backed by the Bush Furniture 1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty.