ENVELOR CORPORATION Cabo Gray Cushioned Wicker Outdoor Lounge Chair Patio Furniture Club Chair Includes Dark Grey Olefin Cushions

The Cabo outdoor patio furniture club chair with dark grey olefin cushions are the perfect addition to your outdoor living area. The durable accent chair will revitalize your backyard and garden and become your loved ones favorite place to sit back and relax. The water resistant, mold resistant and fade resistant material allow this-piece to remain bright and colorful all-year around. It is important to keep the arm chair and outdoor cushions from being exposed to heavy rain or snow when possible. Put your guests in awe with this outdoor club chair like they have never seen before. Cushion Covers are machine washable. Cushion covers must be washed on cold with the zipper closed. When the item is done in the washer, take it out, put it back on the foam, zip it and air dry it. The customer must follow these instructions or the warranty will be voided.