From dion lee
Dion Lee Cable Tie Sweater in Olive
Dion Lee Cable Tie Sweater in Olive 94% wool 5% nylon 1% elastane. Made in China. Dry clean only. Long sleeve interlock sweater with rib paneling & cutout details. Interlocking panels create a striking cutout at decolletage. Back tie closure. DION-WK63. A7479P21. About the designer: Graduating from the Sydney Institute of Technology in 2007, Australian designer Dion Lee takes inspiration from architecture, mechanics, and nature. He combines them in a modern and innovative way demonstrating a unique balance between organic, and that which is constructed. Winner of the L?Oreal Fashion Festival Design Award and regularly gracing the pages of Vogue, Dion Lee fuses structure and fluidity to create a contemporary collection that anyone interested in fashion will love. Celebrities such as Iggy Izalea, Miranda Kerr, Rita Ora have recently been spotted wearing the cutting-edge yet functional collection.