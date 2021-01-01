David Yurman Cable Classics Sterling Silver, Diamond & Gemstone Cable Bracelet

From the Cable Classics Collection. David Yurman's artistic signature, Cable began as a bracelet that he hand-twisted from 50 feet of wire. For the past 30 years, he has evolved the twisted helix into a myriad of designs. Sterling Silver Black Onyx Pav Diamonds, 0.41 tcw Made in USA SIZE Bracelet, 7mm ABOUT THE BRAND David, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter, launched their innovative jewelry brand in 1980 in New York City. Since then, the American design house has pioneered cutting-edge collectionsfrom its iconic combination of sterling silver and diamonds to signature pinky rings. Today, with their son Evan, the Yurmans continue to deliver timeless pieces inspired by nature, art, ancient symbols and Manhattan's stunning architecture. David Yurman - David Yurman Silver Ice > David Yurman > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. David Yurman. Color: Black Onyx. Size: Medium.