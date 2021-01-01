Cabinet With Two Doors
Features:Stable & Durable: This sideboard is made of E1 MDF and iron frame stand, can with stand a maximum 80lbs.Space Saver: With one storage space and 2 doors you can use it as a buffet in kitchen too, one shelf inside the cabinet, provide you with enough storage space, and the shelf can hold 40lb.Unique & Special: Outstanding wooden handle with special shape-square, simple and versatile design use of various home decoration.High quality & Occasions: It's made of E1 MDF with UV painting surface, iron frame stand offers extra stable ability, works great as a sideboard, buffet, TV stand, hallway cabinet etc.Easy assemble: Detailed instruction will lead you clearly and quickly assemble this sideboard. Overall size: 31.77" X 15.74" X 28.34" H.Product Type: Accent cabinetDesign: StandardShape: RectangularTop Color: WhiteBase Color: WhiteMirrored Finish: NoBase Material: IronBase Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Top Material: Manufactured WoodTop Manufactured Wood Type: MDFDrawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Cabinets Included: YesNumber of Cabinets: 1Number of Doors: 2Number of Interior Shelves: 2Adjustable Interior Shelves: NoBarn Door: YesFeet/Legs Included: YesFoot/Leg Material: Removable Legs: Tipover Restraint Device Included: NoCable Management: NoLocking: NoMicrowave Shelf Included: NoStemware Rack Included: No