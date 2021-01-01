Rev-A-Shelf CA-SMORG-1 CA Series Small Clear Acrylic Jewelry Organizer Insert Clear Storage and Organization Closet Organizers Jewelry Organizers

Rev-A-Shelf CA-SMORG-1 CA Series Small Clear Acrylic Jewelry Organizer Insert Used in coordination with CVJD Undermount Jewelry Drawers these velvet lined accessories are designed to give you the ability to organize delicate items like rings, bracelets and necklaces. The clear acrylic sides make it easy to see all your items. Adjustable dividers provide customization for jewelry in various styles and sizes.Features:Includes: 1 acrylic drop-in organizer5 individual compartmentsAcrylic material designDividers can be removed for larger itemsLimited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Depth: 4-1/4"Height: 1-1/4"Width: 11-5/8" Jewelry Organizers Clear