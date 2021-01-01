Nox Anabel - C414 Embroidered Scoop Neck A-line Dress

Dress to impress with this design by Nox Anabel C414. This flowy dress features a sleeveless scoop neckline with dual straps. The fitted bodice is designed with beautiful embroidery and shows off a strappy back. The skirt forms a full length A-line silhouette. This Nox Anabel will make sure you turn heads all night long. Style: noxa_C414 Details: Sleeveless Dual straps Fitted bodice Embroidery Fitted bodice A-line skirt Strappy back Back zipper Length: Long Neckline: Scoop Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.