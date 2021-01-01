From ico bath
ICO Bath C1110S CosyFloor 110V 9.8A 110 Sq. Ft. Mat Radiant Flooring with Thermostat Radiant Heating Floor Mat
Advertisement
ICO Bath C1110S CosyFloor 110V 9.8A 110 Sq. Ft. Mat Radiant Flooring with Thermostat ICO Bath C1110S Features:Brings underfoot warmth and comfort to your homeThis product comes with a programmable thermostatCables are pre-spaced on the ultra-thin flat lay meshEasy to install mat system with the ability to function as a cable systemSelf-adhesive tape facilitates adhesion to the subfloorSingle cold lead connection to thermostatZero maintenance plus a lifetime warranty for peace of mindA three year warranty is provided for timersAdds only 3/16" to your floor heightSuitable for all types of subfloorSuitable for most floors including tile, stone, vinyl, laminate and carpetICO Bath C1110S Specifications:Length: 67 1/8'Width: 20"Coverage: 110 sq. ft.Amperage: 9.8AWattage: 1080WVoltage: 110VSystem type: Mat Mat N/A