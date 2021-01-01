From vaxcel lighting
Vaxcel Lighting C0023 Jardin 4 Light 19" Wide Flush Mount Indoor Ceiling Fixture with Accent Crystal Beads - 19 Inches Wide Architectural Bronze
Vaxcel Lighting C0023 Jardin 4 Light 19" Wide Flush Mount Indoor Ceiling Fixture with Accent Crystal Beads - 19 Inches Wide Features: Classical vegetative details Powerful 240 Wattage fills nearly any space with light Both UL and cUL Dry Location rated for most non-bathroom indoor installation Lamping Technology: Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaries made for lighting and decoration. Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E12 Candelabra Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton. Bulb Included - No: Does not include bulbs Certifications: UL Listed, Dry Location - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 4 Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 60 Wattage: 240 Voltage: 110 Height: 7" Width: 19" Depth: 19" UL Listed: Yes UL Rating: Dry Location Flush Mount Architectural Bronze