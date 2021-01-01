Easyfashion C-shaped Wood and Metal Leaf Pattern End Table, Set of 2, Brown/Black

Easyfashion C-shaped Leaf Pattern End Table, Set of 2, Brown/Black Stable C table: The piece features a C-shaped sturdy iron structure and P2 MDF tabletop. Dimensions: 12 x 8.3 x 20.9 inches Lower iron mesh provided extra storage space for your books, bags, etc. Finish: Brown and Black Versatile: With these C tables, and you'll have a comfortable time huddling in your sofa/bed. Keep in your living room or bedroom. Easy-to-clean snack table Treated with water-resistant metal/wooden finishes Clean with dry/wet soft cloth. Assembly required