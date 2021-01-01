From 17 stories
C Shaped End Table With Stable Metal Frame, Sofa Couch Table For Coffee Snack Laptop
Advertisement
''Less is more.''And Simple but Practical Narrow End Table is also like the famous sentence.Choosing it makes your life more simple.Perfect Size: This side table is sized at 18”L x 10”W x 25”H, with plenty of storage space, your snacks, drinks, lamp, magazines, and more will have their home. The skinny table works perfectly in small spaces.Practical Narrow Table:Simple Stylish Design, Works Well As Beside Desk, Laptop Table, Sofa Side Table, Under Couch Table, Chair side Table, TV Tray for Eating ,Suitable for Any Decor Of Your Room.C Shaped Design:Easy to slide your feet under the couch, sofa or bed, making snacks, coffee, remote control,mobile phone,laptop and books easier to getSturdy and Stable:It is composed of a solid square steel tube frame, which can load up to 30 pounds, and has adjustable plastic feet to ensure the stability of the table and avoid scratching your floor.Easy to Assemble:All the accessories are marked with numbers, making it very easy to assemble with the instructions and tools included in the package.