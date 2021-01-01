C Shaped End Table Sofa Side Couch Table

Feature:1. Easy to clean, the smooth surface not only makes it easy to clean, but also brings a special and fashionable style to your room.2. Made of natural bamboo material, it is environmentally friendly and non-toxic, can be used with confidence, and is durable and can be used for a long time.3. The L-shaped design makes the tabletop more stable, and you can place your favorite books, food, or decorations at will.4. Multi-functional, can be used as a bedside table, sofa, snack table or workbench, a multi-purpose integrated design table.5. The style is simple and well-made, suitable for all kinds of home decoration, and the fashionable and unique style makes the home decoration more charming.Specification:Item Type: Side TableMaterial: BambooWeight: Approx. 4650g / 164ozColor: BrownProduct Size: Approx. 60x40x65cm / 23.6x15.7x25.6in Load Bearing: Approx. 10kg/22.05lbInstallation Steps:1. Open the product package and confirm the position of each part2. Follow the product instructions and install them in sequence3. Tighten the fixing screws to see if the installation is firmPackage List:1 x L-Shaped Sofa Table Set1 x Mounting Screw Package1 x Hex Wrench1 x Installation ManualNote:1. Please allow 1-2in error due to manual measurement. Thanks for your understanding.2. Monitors are not calibrated same, item color displayed in photos may be showing slightly different from the real object. Please take the real one as standard.3. Please kindly note that you will receive several of spare parts, you need to assemble by yourself.