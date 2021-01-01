USA Military Planes MJ C-130 Hercules American Plane Aviation Blueprint Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Design for vintage American warbird planes lover, pilots, ex air force pilot veterans and warplane enthusiasts and player of flight simulator video computer game gaming addicts and airplane model makers Great ideas of blueprint style illustration of the classic military airplane C-130 Hercules transport aircraft used by the United States Air Force and UK RAF. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only