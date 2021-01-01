Byer 1 - Light Single Globe Pendant

This 1-light single globe pendant brings a coastal-inspired look over your kitchen island or entryway. It's made from steel in a variety of finishes to choose from, and it has a circular canopy that connects to a hanging chain.The globe-shaped shade is crafted from clear glass, and inside, it accommodates one medium-base bulb up to 60W (not included) that aims light all around your space. Plus, this pendant is compatible with a dimmer switch so you can adjust the lighting from breakfast to happy hour. Finish: Brushed Nickel