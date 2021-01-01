From shimmer lights
Bye Bye Brass Trial Kit - Shimmer Lights Bye Bye Brass Trial Kit includes everything you need to moisturize, add shine, and neutralize brass. Benefits Shimmer Lights Shampoo is an award-winning, protein-enriched, color-enhancing shampoo that tones down brassiness on blonde or gray hair Shampoo is specifically-formulated for blonde or gray hair, enhances color and tones down brassiness Violet Toning Mask is specifically formulated with lavender extract & a special blend of jojoba, coconut and argan oils Toning Mask nourishes & detangles in one step for silky smooth hair, and is formulated with non-animal-derived ingredients Includes Shimmer Lights Shampoo (2.0 oz) Violet Toning Mask Sachets (2 ct - 1.0 oz each) - Bye Bye Brass Trial Kit