From spa sensations
Spa Sensations by Zinus 10” Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, King
Advertisement
Spa Sensations by Zinus 10” Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, KingCOOLER SLEEP, INSTANTLY - Just like jumping into a refreshing pool on a hot day, the Cooling Gel Mattress gives you that tingly cool feeling the moment you dive in, thanks to thermoregulating swirl foam and a cool feeling AirCool fabric coverCOOLING FOAM & AN EVEN COOLER COVER – Layers of soft and cooling swirl gel memory foam, plush comfort foam and durable high-density base foam are wrapped in an AirCool cover to create a cozy sleep system that banishes excess heat and promotes airflowCERTIPUR-US CERTIFIED - Highest quality foam is CertiPUR US Certified for durability, performance, and contentEXPERTLY PACKAGED - Our technology allows this mattress to be efficiently compressed into one box that’s easily shipped and maneuvered into the bedroom; simply unbox, unroll and this mattress does the rest, expanding to its original shape within 72 hoursWorry-free 10 year limited warranty included; twin mattress supports a maximum weight of 250 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 500 lbsSee our assortment of Zinus products