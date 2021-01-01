From shop lc global inc.

by Whoopi Goldberg Black Woven Button up Shirt Button Trim Sleeves-M

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

MATERIAL: The button-up shirt is made up of cotton material. The material is quite comfortable to wear it absorbs sweat quickly DYNAMIC DESIGNS: It isa buttonfront shirt that will give you a relaxed and casual feeling. You will surely be going to enjoy this purchase for years to come LONG SLEEVES LENGTH: This cotton woven shirt features long sleeves that will doubtlessly be giving you a trendy and a unique look STYLE TIP: You can pair this collared shirt with jeans or trousers to leave an everlasting impression. Moreover, it gives a unique appeal COMFORTABLE: It is entirely comfortable and lightweight to flaunt your style and even run errands. And, it gives a highly smooth touch against the skin

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com