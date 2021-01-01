Scott Living by Restonic Sunnyvale Firm - Mattress + Box Spring, Twin, White

Advertisement
Quilt layer has 1/2" of gel foam and 1/2" of firm foam. Upholstery layer has 1" of medium firm foam. Restonic's exclusive technology, 2cool provides a cooling sleep surface with a softer touch. Restonic's exclusive q5 twin support delivers an edge-to-edge sleep surface, maximum adjustability and 5 support zones for correct spinal alignment. Provides deep, individualized comfort over the entire innerspring system.Mattress Top Type: Tight TopMattress Type: InnerspringIncluded: 1 Mattress(es), 1 Box Spring(s)Features: Cooling Layer, Wrapped Coils, Temperature RegulatingAdditional Information: Conforms To Body, Relieves Pressure Points, Eliminates Motion Transfer, Suitable for Adjustable Bed FramesCoil Count: 617 CoilsManufacturer Warranty: 10 Year LimitedBed Size: TwinBase Material: 99% Polyester, 1% SpandexComfort Type: FirmMattress + Box Spring Measurements: 75 Length/Inches, 38 Width/Inches, 21 Depth/InchesCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 Compliant, Certipur-Us CertifiedCountry of Origin: Made in US