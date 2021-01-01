By Being Yourself Put Sth Beautiful Yoga Item By Being Yourself Put Sth Beautiful Yoga Lover Namaste Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you looking for a meaningful item for yourself or your beloved one who is Buddhist, yoga, meditation lover? Then look no further, this By Being Yourself You Put Something Beautiful Into The World That Wasn't Here Before item is for you! Buddhist, Buddhism, Yoga Practitioner, Yoga Lover, Meditation, Namaste, Meditation Lover, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Xmas 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only