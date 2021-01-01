BuzziMoon Pendant Light by BuzziSpace - Color: Orange (BUZZIMOON-S-FLAT-FA-129)

Advertisement
The BuzziMoon Pendant Light by BuzziSpace is a highly functional lighting fixture that also provides an acoustic ceiling solution. A round LED light module covered by an opaque diffuser is surrounded by a ring of fabric and is reminiscent of a full moon. Provides diffused downlight and is available in a variety of sizes, patterns and fabric options to suit any modern residential or commercial space. Ships with a powder-coated white metal ceiling canopy, transparent power cable and silver suspension cables Bold and bright, Buzzispace has been illuminating spaces with unique, modern lighting solutions from their headquarters in Antwerp, Belgium since 2007. Buzzispace is dedicated to eco-friendly lifestyles since all products are not only created from recyclable materials but are recyclable themselves. With award-winning designs, Buzzispace offers a stylish, creative selection of incandescent and LED lights to add modern flair to homes and offices around the world. Shape: Circle. Color: Orange.