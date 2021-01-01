From buzzispace
BuzziLight Mono Pendant Light by BuzziSpace - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (BUZZILIGHT-MONO-L-68-BLK-BLK-78INCH-BLK)
Advertisement
The perfect design statement and acoustical solution, the BuzziLight Mono is for people who know exactly what they want. The laser-cut felts make a dramatic statement with artful shadows and softened sounds. Fixed on a steel structure, the shade can take on different shapes, hang from the ceiling or rest as a free standing light. The shade has the same felt color both inside and out. The BuzziLight Mono provides not only a decorative lighting effect, but also a good acoustic performance. Available in many felt colors, pick a shade that fits with your decor and style. The BuzziLight is also available in two-toned color, Alahambra design,Royal design. Bold and bright, Buzzispace has been illuminating spaces with unique, modern lighting solutions from their headquarters in Antwerp, Belgium since 2007. Buzzispace is dedicated to eco-friendly lifestyles since all products are not only created from recyclable materials but are recyclable themselves. With award-winning designs, Buzzispace offers a stylish, creative selection of incandescent and LED lights to add modern flair to homes and offices around the world. Shape: Bell. Color: Black. Finish: 78 Inch