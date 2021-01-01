Buxom Eyeshadow Bar Single - Best Life, 1.4g / 0.05 oz

Advertisement
Featuring primer-infused technology to help keep color locked in place, this Single Eyeshadow Refill has a powerfully pigmented formula that glides onto lids - delivering intense payoff with an ultra-luxe, powder-to-silk feel. Moreover, with finishes ranging from plush matte to shimmering metallic to sparkle and duo-chrome, each shade offers eye-catching possibilities. Explore this spectrum of eyeshadow shades to endlessly mix and match. Simply choose to customize a refillable six-shade palette with BUXOM's Empty Customizable Eyeshadow Bar Palette, or store a shade in the Empty Single Eyeshadow Compact. Size: 1.4g/ 0.05oz.