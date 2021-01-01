MANGO - Button shirt dress ecru - 4 - Women

Committed Collection, Flowy fabric, Available in plain and patterned, Short design, Straight design, Classic collar, Long sleeve with buttoned cuffs, Shoulder pad, Jewel effect buttons, Concealed button closure on the front, Inner lining, Geometric print, The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection.