From seascape lamps
Button LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Seascape Lamps - Color: White - Finish: White - (SL_Button_W)
The Button LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Seascape Lamps presents a smooth, simple design able to shine in a wide range of indoor environments. A shallow bowl canopy contains a downward-facing LED beneath a partially opaque diffuser, reducing bright glare from above into a warm and encompassing illumination. The canopy is surrounded by a wider shade that obscures the lampings sides with a variety of texture options for the shades interior. Seascape Lamps was established in Santa Cruz, CA in 1980 as a producer of custom lighting fixtures and shades. Seascape Lamps gives the consumer flexibility in choosing their lighting style and design, as all materials are hand-selected and available for use in all styles. Create your own pendant, floor, table, ceiling lamp, or wall sconce with their wide selection of solid and printed shades and specialized LED bulbs. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Brushed Nickel