Michael Aram Butterfly Ginkgo Picture Frame
The Butterfly Ginkgo Collection celebrates the representation of flora as fauna. Michael's fascination with a particular type of ginkgo tree, the ginkgo Biloba, or "Butterfly ginkgo", which grows with a double leaf reminiscent of a butterfly's wings, gave rise to a fantasia image of the plant. Executed at the highest level of handcraftsmanship, each piece is rendered in solid bronze with acid etched cocoon-shaped vessels. The pieces in the collection are a tour de force of Indian craft and capture the poetic spirit that is so deeply indicative of Michael's work. "The first time I saw this tree, it literally looked like it had been completely overtaken by butterflies. as if they would all take flight the moment I walked too close or made a noise. The idea that the leaves could evoke the beauty of butterflies was magical to me, like trees that can metamorphose from flora to fauna in the blink of an eye." Oxidized brass Spot clean Imported SPECIFICATIONS Accommodates a 8" x 10" photograph 11"W x 13"H. Gifts - Michael Aram > Michael Aram > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Michael Aram.