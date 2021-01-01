From crayola llc
Butterfly Garden Floral/Flower Sheet Set
Includes : 1 Flat Sheet, 1 Fitted Sheet, 1 Pillow CaseFeatures:12" Deep PocketPerformance MicrofiberIncludes : 1 Flat Sheet, 1 Fitted Sheet, 1 Pillow CaseProduct Type: Sheet setColor: MulticolorPattern: FloralLife Stage: AdultMaterial: Microfiber / PolyesterMaterial Composition: 100% PolyesterCotton Quality: Weave: Plain Weave / MuslinThread Count: Ply Count: Wrinkle Resistant: YesIron Safe : YesEmbroidered : NoProduct Care: Machine washableDrying Method: Tumble dryStyle: Farmhouse / CountryCountry of Origin - DO NOT MAKE ACTIVE: ChinaFitted Sheet Included: YesFlat Sheet Included: YesPillow Case Included: YesNumber of Pillow Cases Included: 1Holiday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseMonogrammable: NoLicensed Product: NoClosure Type: EnvelopePillowcase Type: StandardFeatures: Non-Pilling;Wrinkle ResistantSpefications:GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoDimensions:Flat Sheet Width - Side to Side (Size: Full/Double): 54Flat Sheet Width - Side to Side (Size: Twin): 38Flat Sheet Length - Head to Toe (Size: Full/Double, Twin): 74Maximum Mattress Depth (Size: Full/Double, Twin): 12Overall Product Weight (Size: Full/Double): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: Twin): 3Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Size: Twin