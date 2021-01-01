VepaDesigns Food Butter Sandwich Breakfast Yummy Bread Cool Food lover Gifts Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This is the coolest novelty Design gift for father's day or mother's day . If you are a best friend, Idean, girl, boy, mom, dad, grandpa, husband, wife, sister, guy or bff, that loves to eat, this awesome cool Design ideais perfect for you! Get this butter sandwich breakfast yummy bread Design for those who likes eating, junk-food, snack, crazy, creative, trendy, stylish, fashion, or chef, foodie, and food lovers Great present christmas, birthday and, father's day or mother's day . 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only