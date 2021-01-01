From physicians formula
Physicians Formula Butter Donut Bronzer
BronzerEven your healthy makeup routine deserves a cheat day now and then, and Physicians Formula is here to help you indulge in the sweet side of beauty. Enjoy a day at the cafe with this collection of deliciously scented bronzers blended with a rejuvenating blend of Murumuru Butter, Tucuma Butter, and Capuacu Butter that work together to restore, moisturize, and protect your skin. With binge-worthy scents like cake, coffee, cookies, and donuts, these ultra-creamy bronzers indulge your senses while giving you that gorgeous glow-from-within look you've been craving. Lusciously creamy and formulated especially for sensitive skin, this bronzer applies smoothly while serving as the perfect base for a number of artistic and natural looks.This ultra-flattering bronzer shade brings just the right amount of warmth while the sprinkles effect neutralizes & color corrects any imperfections.