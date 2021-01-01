Butler Guthrie Hair-On-Hide 8 Inch X 10 Inch Area Rug

Finish: Assorted| Shape: Rectangular| Ideal for use in: | Has no storage| Set up|.This Hair On Hide Leather Rug Gives Warmth To Hardwood And Marble Floors. The Tumble Block Pattern Has A Classic Illusion In Natural Hide Tones Combining Warm White, Vanilla, And Eggshell Colors With Diverse Espresso, Chocolate And Bronze On Opposing Sides. Variations In Shades And Pile Direction Are A Common Characteristic Of Natural Skins. This Is An All Natural Animal Skin Product That With Regular Wear Will Change In Look Over Time. This Hand Assembled Product Is Not Recommended For High Traffic Areas Such As Dining Rooms, And Special Care Should Be Exercised When Moving Furniture.