This hair conditioner uses violet pigments to neutralize those unwanted tones and leave hair looking brighter.Amika Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Conditioner 8.45 oz. is free of irritants making it suitable for those with sensitive skin.Shea butter provides cuticle-penetrating nutrients for deep nourishment and improved softness and shine.Hydrolyzed keratin moisturizes your hair for improved smoothness elasticity and reduced breakage.For a brighter blonde allow the product to soak longer into hair before rinsing.