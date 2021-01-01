From nandi
Nandi Bushveld Venison Freeze-Dried Dog Treats, 2-oz bag
Give your dog a desirable treat with unique ingredients all the way from South Africa. These Bushveld venison dog treats are made in Nandi's very own kitchen and are freeze-dried to lock in freshness, nutrients and all the natural taste your dog craves. These tasty bites contain only 100% venison organ meat which is a great option if your dog is prone to allergies. The venison is sourced from free-roaming antelope, including the wildebeest! And with no corn, wheat, soy, chemicals, additives, flavor enhancers, fillers, grains or preservatives, you can feel 100% confident that your pal is getting a nutrient-rich reward you can trust.