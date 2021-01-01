From bush furniture
Bush Furniture Somerset 60 in Double Pedestal Desk with 2 File Drawers and 2 Box Drawers in Storm Gray Finish (Ships in 2 Boxes)
Advertisement
Make the best use of your workspace with the stylish and practical Bush Furniture Somerset 60W Office Desk. An ideal choice for your home office, the extended surface provides plenty of room for you to spread out with your computer, paperwork and more while built-in wire management grommets keep cords and cables in order. Stay organized with two box drawers to house miscellaneous office supplies and two file drawers with smooth ball bearing slides for storing letter-sized documents. Transitional styling includes your choice of several attractive finish options with tapered leg accents and contemporary metal hardware for an alluring appearance to match your current decor. This computer desk with drawers is tested to meet ANSI/SOHO quality standards for safety and performance and is backed by the Bush Furniture. See the full Somerset Collection for coordinating items to complete your personal workspace with sophisticated furnishings that are built to last.