Hillsdale Furniture Burton Way Headboard, Full/Queen, Cherry

Transitional Full/Queen metal headboard with simple post wood frame and scrolled inset metal details; headboard frame included The wood posts and frame feature a deep Cherry finish accented by the decorative scroll insert in a black finish Includes headboard and bed frame, box spring and mattress required not included Overall Dimensions: 54.25H x 62W x 73.75L; Headboard Dimensions - 54.25H X 62W X 2.5D Assembly required Fully welded construction provides lasting strength and durability Item will ship in three boxes Dust and polish with non-abrasive cleaners, as needed Residential Use Only Recommended Weight Limit: 350 lbs. including mattress