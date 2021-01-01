Burton 1 - Light Unique/Statement Geometric Pendant

This 1-light pendant light doesn't need a lot of space to make a statement in your home. Ideal over your kitchen island, dining room table, or in a stairwell, it's made from metal in a gold finish to add some glam style to your room. This pendant light features an open, interlocking quatrefoil frame for some extra dimension, and it hangs from a height-adjustable chain and a circular canopy. In the center, a fixture holds a downward facing bulb of up to 40W (sold separately). It's also compatible with dimmer switches, allowing you to change the level of ambient light in your room. Finish: Black, Size: 15.4" H x 11" W x 11" D