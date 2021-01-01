From winston porter
Burt Flower Pattern Picture Frame
Features:Laser cut dimensionsional layered wood profileEasel back or wall hangingMasonite backingFrame Type: Single Picture FrameSet: NoNumber of Frames: Picture Capacity: 1Mount Type: Hanging & TabletopColor: White and brownFrame Material: WoodMaterial Details: Pieces Included: Style: Modern & ContemporaryDesign Features: EmbossedShape: RectangleTheme: PersonBatteries Required: NoNumber of Batteries Needed: Batteries Included: Battery Type: Country of Origin: ChinaMirrored: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingDS Wood Tone: Light WoodSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: PEFC Certified: Dimensions:Picture Size: 4" x 6"Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 9.13Overall Width - Side to Side: 7.25Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1Overall Product Weight: 0.8Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: