Burra 87" Wide Reversible Modular Sofa & Chaise

With its streamlined silhouette and versatile design, this sofa is really putting the "Mod" in modular sectional. It's made with a solid eucalyptus wood frame with beautiful boucle fabric upholstery in neutral tones. The seats are made from a combination of foam filling and sinuous springs for that "I'll stay here all weekend" feel. Best of all, it's reversible. Simply move the ottoman and extended cushion to the other side to change the orientation to suit your space. It's that simple. The square arms, tapered legs, and low-profile design all combine to give this piece a mid-century-inspired look. Fabric: Charcoal