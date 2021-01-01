Burnt Wood with Stand - Anniversary Serving Tray

Advertisement
True love doesn't grow on trees, you know. Show your partner how much you value your special bond (and that you're just as crazy about them today as you were in the early days) with this nostalgic serving tray, made from mango wood with a water resistant top and felt feet underneath. Make it an anniversary or wedding gift to remember by personalizing one of the trees with you and your loved one's initials?the two lovebirds a few branches over add to the sweet, romantic feel. Made in Providence, Rhode Island.