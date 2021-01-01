Burkle Desk

Features:Rustic and Industrial Style:A rustic brown finish gives this 2-person desk an infusion of retro flavor. Crisp, angular lines of black metal from its base, giving it an industrial edge. Fusing rustic details, industrial inspiration, and a modern silhouette, this eye-catching double desk makes the perfect foundation for a chic and productive workspace.Multipurpose & functional: This large double computer desk is your ideal choice for office, workshop, home, and apartment. It can even used it as a computer table, workstation desk, conference desk, sewing desk, study table, dining table, training table or gaming deskSturdy and Stable Construction: The desk constructed of MDF board with sturdy Steel frame to ensure stability and large weight capacity, maximum load bearing of desktop is up to 700lbs. In addition, the scratch- and stain-resistant laminate finish helps it better withstand everyday use.Double Work Space:The double workstation leaves plenty of space for two. Both workspaces are nicely separated, each with a convenient niche to ensure that neither person will distract the other with their screen.Face to face with your classmates, friends, workmate and you to study, play games, work together and share the same working area without compromising on space area without compromising on spaceSpacious work area : This two-person workstation desk is the perfect dimensions, doesn't take up a ton of space, perfectly spacious for you to work and study. The wide double desk easily accommodate your laptop, keyboard, books, files, desk accessories, provide more space in the home or office.Easy to Assemble :All accessories and instructions are included in the package. All you can do is to follow the installation procedures. And the thick panel with smooth and water-proof surface makes it convenient for daily clean-up, hassle free.Ergonomic Monitor Riser:Use this two person computer desk with monitor riser to easily raise your monitor to just the right height, it is a reduction of back and neck strain and pain.Desk Type: Computer deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoTop Color: BrownTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: BlackBase Material: SteelBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: NoneFinished Back: NoExterior Shelving: YesNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoCasters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: NoBuilt-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoFoldable: NoWeight Capacity: 450Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Durability: Stain ResistantDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: RetroMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoBase Type: StandardWood / Metal Legs: Metal LegsLicensed Product: NoLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:UL Listed: No