From wayfair custom upholstery
Burkett 76'' Rolled Arm Sofa
With its timeless silhouette and plenty of room for overnight guests, this sleeper sofa can help you make the most of your living room space. It's crafted in a timeless silhouette with rolled arms and a cushion back. It comes upholstered in your choice of over 100 different fabrics, colors, and patterns, including 100% linen and 100% cotton upholstery options for some farmhouse charm. This couch also comes complete with two toss pillows included, making it easier than ever to put together inviting decor. Plus, removable seat cushions make cleaning this sofa bed a breeze. Body Fabric: Conversation Pearl