From crawford & burke
Burke Antique Gray 3-Piece Trunk Table Set
Advertisement
The Burke Antique Gray 3-Piece Trunk Table Set combines functionality with a chic design. This 3-piece occasional table set includes one coffee table and two side tables. One side table is equipped with two storage drawers, while the other two tables have plenty of hidden storage space in the trunks. The tables are made from solid reclaimed wood and metal with a lacquer finish to ensure long lasting protection and durability. The distressed antique gray finish and metal accents will complement decor of any style, from rustic to to industrial to modern.