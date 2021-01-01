From tech lighting
Burk Head 35Â° by Tech Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (700MOBRK8273506B)
Install the Burk Head 35° from Tech Lighting into a variety of different settings to provide practical technology and straightforward style. Drawing inspiration from the look of photo camera lenses, this product has a modern design to match its technology. With a low voltage display that maintains quality light, this light head has a replaceable LED module that resides within the structure and emits a 35-degree beam of light that is ideal for libraries, galleries, or other commercial applications. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: Black. Finish: Black