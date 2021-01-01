Buril Full Platform Bed
Description
This bed frame is a reliable platform for your spring, memory foam, or mattress. With sturdy construction, this metal bed frame includes metal slats and supporting legs to added support and comfort. It is a stunning addition to any bedroom.Features:This full-sized metal bed frame with vintage headboard is designed in minimalist and glamorous outlook, which is bound to mix nicely into your home decor and exaggerate the artist, stylish style of your room. ( mattress not included.)Chic platform bed with center leg support is good for sturdy, noise free and long-lasting durable.Featuring 12.6" spacing from ground, this full size platform provides enough hidden storage space for your luggage, containing box, containers, sundries and etc. Elevated design keeps your room tidy and clean.Mattress Size: Full / DoubleColor: GrayFrame Material: MetalManufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: Iron: NoAdditional Frame Material Details: Wood And Upholstered: Wood: NoUpholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fabric Quality: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Fill Material: Type of Bird Feathers: Tufted: Upholstery Design: Nailhead Trim: Box Spring Required: NoRecommended Box Spring Height: Box Spring Included: Base Construction: PlatformNumber of Slats Included: 3Center Support Legs: YesNumber of Center Support Legs: Bed Type: OtherBuilt-In Desk: NoWeight Capacity: 150Mattress Included: NoCore Construction: Comfort Level: Mattress Cover Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Washable Mattress Cover: Recommended Mattress Thickness: 12Headboard Included: YesHeadboard Type: SlatHeadboard Shape: RectangularLighted Headboard: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Finished Back: NoFootboard Included: YesFootboard Storage: Bed Storage Included: NoneNumber of Storage Drawers: Ottoman Lift Mechanism: Child Safety Lock: Ottoman Lift Configuration: Compatible Under Bed Storage Drawers Part Number: Trundle Bed Included: NoCanopy Fabric Included: NoCanopy Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Waterbed Mattress Included: NoWaterbed Mattress Type: Flow Type: Adjustable Flow: TV Bed: NoAccommodated TV Size: TV Included: Lift Mechanism: Compatible with Adjustable Bed: NoNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCustom Product: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in Viet NamDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Mortise and TenonKiln-Dried Wood: YesWood Species: Spefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoComposite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: BS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: BS 5852 Certified: TAA Compliant: NoMattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: NoGSA Approved: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: NFPA Compliant: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesAdditional Intended