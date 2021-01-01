From iohomes
ioHOMES Burghill 3-Piece Counter Height Dining Table Set, Gray and Black
Contemporary style: The striking silhouette of this piece features an open back appearance and slim straight legs. Design: This gray and black counter height bar comes with two matching upholstered stools, making it ideal for small spaces and intimate dining experiences. Materials: Two counter height dining stools are upholstered with sleek black faux leather, while the set is constructed from solid wood, wood veneer, and MDF. Easy to Assemble: The product manual is included in the package, and the assembly can be easily and simply completed according to the instructions. Counter Height Table Measurements: 36.5"L x 19.5"W x 36"H; Bar Stool Measurements: 13.75"W x 13.75"D x 24"H Counter Height Table Weight Capacity: 95 lbs; Bar Stool Weight Capacity: 175 lbs. Product Warranty: 30 days limited manufacturer warranty