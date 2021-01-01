Burano Patio Coffee Table made of Certified Teak - Gray - Amazonia

Advertisement
Whether revisiting a favourite novel poolside or casually catching up with close friends over coffee or cocktails on the patio, this coffee table is a must-have for your outdoor ensemble. Crafted from solid wood, the coffee table boasts a brown finish and are designed to stand up to sunshine beating down and rainstorms rolling through. Features • Made of high-quality certified teak (Tectona Grandis) • Easy to assemble Product Details • Product Weight: 31 lb • Umbrella Hole: No • Durability: Weather Resistant; Water Resistant; Year Round Use; UV Resistant; Mildew Resistant; Rust Resistant; Scratch Resistant • Product Care: Applying an oil sealer is rmended to maintain color and prolong the wood durability • Assembly Required: Yes • Product Warranty: 1 Year limited manufacturer defect Table Dimensions: Product Length: 39.37 In Product Width: 23.62 In Product Height: 21.215 In Distance from the floor to the end of tabletop: 18 In