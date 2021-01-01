Moby Bump & Beyond T-Shirt Wrap Baby Carrier - Ivory Size M

Designed for both pregnancy and motherhood, the Bump and Beyond T-Shirt Wrap provides stylish support and comfort to 2nd- and 3rd-trimester pregnant bellies and aching backs, and then converts to an easy-to-wear T-shirt Wrap that keeps newborns close, helping them transition from the womb to the world in their 4th trimester. The Bump and Beyond T-shirt Wrap is soft, stretchy, and simple to slip on or step in-to, with an ergonomic design that improves posture and can carry babies up to 19.8 lbs. Its versatile, dual function cleverly provides maternity support for pregnant mothers and offers valuable skin-to-skin care that is crucial to baby’s development in their first months.