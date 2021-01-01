From kirkland's
Bumblebee Trio Waffle Knit Kitchen Towel
Make your dining decor buzz with style down to the last detail! Our Bumblebee Trio Waffle Knit Kitchen Towel features simple and charming bee embroideries that will add a cheerful element to your cooking routine. Towel measures 16L x 25H in. Crafted of 100% cotton Embroidered with bumblebee trio design Features waffle knit texture Hues of white, black, and yellow Care: Machine wash on gentle cycle. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.