From downtown pet supply
Downtown Pet Supply 6" Bully Sticks Dog Treats, 10 pack
Advertisement
Natural treats are the best for your dog and they don’t get any more natural than Downtown Pet Supply 6” Bully Sticks Dog Treats. These 100% natural chews are sourced from free-range, grass-fed cows that are free of hormones and antibiotics. With no preservatives, additives or chemicals, they offer a long-lasting, satisfying treat that keeps your furry friend occupied. Bully sticks also help reduce tartar and maintain healthy teeth and gums between brushings to keep his chompers strong and clean. Since they’re made of all-natural beef, they’re fully digestible and low fat, while being high in protein, vitamins and minerals, so you can feel good about treating your pup.