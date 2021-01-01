Intueri Light Bullarum One Wall Sconce - Color: Black - Size: 1 light

Elegant and inviting, yet simple and familiar, the Bullarum One Wall Sconce from Intueri Light satisfies both tendencies with a careful and thoughtful silhouette partially inspired by the basic look of lines and circles. Designed by company founders Krisztian Mecs and Jozsef Hegedus, this sconce is the result of an experiment in precise hand-made design. The smooth metal base connects directly to the wall and extends a gracefully curving arm that leads to a hand-blown glass orb shade. The bulb within the shade fills it with life and light, bringing a sense of flow and easiness to the home. Shape: Exposed Bulb. Color: Black. Finish: Black with Brass