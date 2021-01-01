Mind Reader Bulk Cereal Dispenser, Easy-Pour Chute for Dry Products, Snacks, Candy, Fits on Countertop, Locking Knob, Clear Plastic, Black

Build your own breakfast buffet with a Mind Reader Bulk Cereal Dispenser. Make space on your countertop to serve bulk products, or create a breakfast buffet with a variety of cereals. Stacking large cardboard boxes next to each other can look tacky or occupy a substantial footprint. Storing and pouring substantial quantities of dry goods, cereal, or other products can be chaotic and messy; bulk dispensers help to streamline and organize the process. Whether you’re creating breakfast bars, selling bulk goods to customers, or just trying to organize your kitchen, these convenient containers are an absolute must-have. This dispenser from Mind Reader Products features a sturdy acrylic base to hold it at a comfortable angle; it fits neatly on your countertop, breakfast bar, or other small spaces. The locking knob keeps your goods from spilling out between uses, and guests can easily twist it to dispense their desired quantity of products. Clearly view the remaining stock in each container through the transparent acrylic material, so you always know when your supplies need replenishing. Refill the container by removing the back cover and pouring more cereal, dry goods, candy, granola, sundae toppings, etc. into the compartment. Simplify storing and pouring bulk goods with these dispensers from Mind Reader Products. Dimensions: 18.5″ L x 5.91″ W x 17.72″ H Material: Acrylic